A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

The price of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) closed at $4.47 in the last session, up 7.97% from day before closing price of $4.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1447988 shares were traded. RBBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RBBN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 1,639,344 shares for $3.05 per share. The transaction valued at 4,999,999 led to the insider holds 27,435,739 shares of the business.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO bought 1,639,344 shares of RBBN for $4,999,999 on Aug 12. The 10% Owner now owns 51,594,927 shares after completing the transaction at $3.05 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,329 shares for $3.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,919 and bolstered with 49,955,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBBN has reached a high of $4.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4842, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0393.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RBBN traded on average about 672.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 702.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 158.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.84M. Insiders hold about 17.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RBBN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 3.16M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $229.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $230M to a low estimate of $228.27M. As of the current estimate, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $230.58M, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.7M, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $178.09M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $816.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $814.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $815.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $844.96M, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $856.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $872.2M and the low estimate is $838.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.