ADAP (Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) closed at $1.25 down -5.30% from its previous closing price of $1.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2671071 shares were traded. ADAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1820.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2022, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $9.

On May 28, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $4.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on May 28, 2021, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Piccina Cintia sold 11,890 shares for $1.87 per share. The transaction valued at 22,230 led to the insider holds 19,535 shares of the business.

Rawcliffe Adrian sold 10,057 shares of ADAP for $18,686 on Jan 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 13,351 shares after completing the transaction at $1.86 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Bertrand William C JR, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,440 shares for $1.86 each. As a result, the insider received 8,250 and left with 7,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADAP has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6838, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7108.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADAP has traded an average of 391.37K shares per day and 643.24k over the past ten days. A total of 163.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.63M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADAP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 2.95M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.05 and -$1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.12M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s year-ago sales were $1.42M, an estimated increase of 190.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.9M, an increase of 9.10% less than the figure of $190.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.15M, up 229.00% from the average estimate.