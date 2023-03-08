AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) closed the day trading at $6.01 down -3.84% from the previous closing price of $6.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16073260 shares were traded. AMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 03, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $4.50 from $7.50 previously.

On October 12, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $7.50.

Wedbush Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on November 04, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Antara Capital LP bought 380,900 shares for $6.48 per share. The transaction valued at 2,468,232 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC for $43,191,204 on Feb 15. The 10% Owner now owns 227,232,507 shares after completing the transaction at $2.46 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,920,510 shares for $2.40 each. As a result, the insider received 11,814,110 and left with 244,789,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMC has reached a high of $21.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMC traded about 35.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMC traded about 57.33M shares per day. A total of 517.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 514.97M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 118.27M with a Short Ratio of 131.64M, compared to 113.44M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.65% and a Short% of Float of 22.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.16 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $939.07M. As of the current estimate, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated decrease of -13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $971.16M, an increase of 23.60% over than the figure of -$13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $816.31M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.53B, up 57.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.97B and the low estimate is $4.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.