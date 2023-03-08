An average trading volume for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.16 in the prior trading day, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) closed at $0.16, down -1.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0025 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1394084 shares were traded. ADMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1648 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADMP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when Marguglio David J. sold 11,859 shares for $0.60 per share. The transaction valued at 7,117 led to the insider holds 233,906 shares of the business.

CARLO DENNIS J PHD sold 10,490 shares of ADMP for $6,287 on Mar 18. The President & CEO now owns 285,867 shares after completing the transaction at $0.60 per share. On Mar 18, another insider, Moss Ronald B., who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 8,199 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider received 4,949 and left with 201,911 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADMP has reached a high of $0.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2106, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2825.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 149.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.38M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADMP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 2.51M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $500k to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.47M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6M, an increase of 38.10% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43M, down -60.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.2M and the low estimate is $9.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 178.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.