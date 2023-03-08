An average trading volume for Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.55 in the prior trading day, Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) closed at $0.54, down -0.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0048 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528528 shares were traded. BOXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BOXL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 22, 2019, National Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.National Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 22, 2019, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Nance Henry sold 2,213 shares for $0.51 per share. The transaction valued at 1,129 led to the insider holds 216,634 shares of the business.

Pope Michael Ross sold 1,609 shares of BOXL for $1,175 on Feb 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,638,669 shares after completing the transaction at $0.73 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Pope Michael Ross, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,691 shares for $0.58 each. As a result, the insider received 3,329 and left with 1,640,278 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOXL has reached a high of $1.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4327, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5621.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 719.66k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.39M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BOXL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 445.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 681.47k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 0.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $48.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.11M to a low estimate of $48M. As of the current estimate, Boxlight Corporation’s year-ago sales were $43.99M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.13M, an increase of 8.90% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.61M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $227.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $226.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $227M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.18M, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $256.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260.03M and the low estimate is $252.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.