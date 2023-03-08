An average trading volume for New Gold Inc. (NGD) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) closed at $0.90 in the last session, down -0.21% from day before closing price of $0.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0019 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2788613 shares were traded. NGD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9080 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8619.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NGD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on October 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1 to $1.25.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGD has reached a high of $1.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0416, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9872.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NGD traded on average about 2.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.24M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 683.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 680.19M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NGD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 3.27M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $161.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $164.86M to a low estimate of $159M. As of the current estimate, New Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $202.6M, an estimated decrease of -20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $159.79M, a decrease of -8.50% over than the figure of -$20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $159.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $159.79M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $614M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $598M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $603.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $745.5M, down -19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $762.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $912M and the low estimate is $653M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.