An average trading volume for Ouster Inc. (OUST) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $1.04 in the prior trading day, Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) closed at $1.01, down -2.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2029007 shares were traded. OUST stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OUST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.70 from $10 previously.

On November 08, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $1.50.

On October 25, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on October 25, 2022, with a $2 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Tewksbury Ted L III sold 326,248 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 363,310 led to the insider holds 982,998 shares of the business.

Brunelle Anna sold 3,067 shares of OUST for $3,382 on Dec 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,320,623 shares after completing the transaction at $1.10 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, SPENCER DARIEN, who serves as the EVP of Global Operations of the company, sold 2,467 shares for $1.10 each. As a result, the insider received 2,715 and left with 1,595,787 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OUST has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2272, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4098.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.93M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 181.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.70M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OUST as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.91M with a Short Ratio of 13.90M, compared to 8.15M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 4.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.88.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $15.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.5M to a low estimate of $13.63M. As of the current estimate, Ouster Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.85M, an estimated increase of 33.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.1M, an increase of 134.90% over than the figure of $33.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OUST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.58M, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $164.4M and the low estimate is $67.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 124.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.