An investigation into Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s technical aspects

The price of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) closed at $0.18 in the last session, down -6.14% from day before closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0121 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515444 shares were traded. ALLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1930 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1822.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALLR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLR has reached a high of $3.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2237, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9213.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALLR traded on average about 2.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 589.08k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 9.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.41M. Insiders hold about 10.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 911.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 156.21k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.17 and -$2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.55, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.55 and -$1.55.