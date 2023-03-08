An investigation into Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $0.97 in the prior trading day, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) closed at $1.02, up 5.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0497 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7909409 shares were traded. CLOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9704.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLOV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on February 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $3 from $7 previously.

On February 02, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On January 19, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $3.SVB Leerink initiated its Mkt Perform rating on January 19, 2022, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when SHAPIRO LEE bought 80,000 shares for $3.10 per share. The transaction valued at 248,072 led to the insider holds 107,100 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLOV has reached a high of $3.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1421, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8745.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.89M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 478.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 346.34M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CLOV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 29.03M with a Short Ratio of 29.42M, compared to 30.48M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.07% and a Short% of Float of 7.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $785.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $811.53M to a low estimate of $740.55M. As of the current estimate, Clover Health Investments Corp.’s year-ago sales were $432.04M, an estimated increase of 81.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $554.03M, a decrease of -36.60% less than the figure of $81.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $594.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $489.57M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47B, up 128.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $1.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -35.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.