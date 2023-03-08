An investigation into Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $28.07 in the prior trading day, Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) closed at $27.28, down -2.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3702310 shares were traded. COLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COLB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on March 02, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On March 01, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Lawson David C bought 264 shares for $26.84 per share. The transaction valued at 7,086 led to the insider holds 21,212 shares of the business.

BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought 232 shares of COLB for $6,227 on Dec 30. The EVP General Counsel now owns 23,816 shares after completing the transaction at $26.84 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Deer Aaron James, who serves as the EVP Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 748 shares for $25.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,291 and bolstered with 16,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Columbia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLB has reached a high of $36.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 208.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.85M. Shares short for COLB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.77M with a Short Ratio of 11.15M, compared to 10.7M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.70% and a Short% of Float of 18.62%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, COLB’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.12, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.20. The current Payout Ratio is 37.40% for COLB, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2004 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.72. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.31 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $333.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $416.68M to a low estimate of $309.2M. As of the current estimate, Columbia Banking System Inc.’s year-ago sales were $170.38M, an estimated increase of 95.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $564.2M, an increase of 227.20% over than the figure of $95.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $587.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $550.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $721.98M, up 180.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $2.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.