An investigation into Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s technical aspects

The price of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) closed at $3.62 in the last session, up 9.04% from day before closing price of $3.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2278601 shares were traded. QUOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QUOT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Reece Joseph E bought 10,000 shares for $3.11 per share. The transaction valued at 31,092 led to the insider holds 146,535 shares of the business.

GESSOW ANDREW J bought 15,000 shares of QUOT for $45,000 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 400,108 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Raskin Scott David, who serves as the President of the company, sold 25,831 shares for $3.11 each. As a result, the insider received 80,394 and left with 1,167,587 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QUOT has reached a high of $7.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6362, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0666.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QUOT traded on average about 507.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 405.61k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 96.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.86M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for QUOT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 1.13M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.38% and a Short% of Float of 1.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $70.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.74M to a low estimate of $69.95M. As of the current estimate, Quotient Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $135.88M, an estimated decrease of -48.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.66M, a decrease of -42.90% over than the figure of -$48.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QUOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $301.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $295.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $299.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $521.49M, down -42.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $308.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $316.48M and the low estimate is $294.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.