An investigation into Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s technical aspects

The price of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) closed at $0.16 in the last session, down -5.74% from day before closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0096 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1295786 shares were traded. VBLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1679 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1532.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VBLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBLT has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1478, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4820.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VBLT traded on average about 4.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 20.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 77.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.36M. Insiders hold about 22.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VBLT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 31.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 1.18M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.05% and a Short% of Float of 0.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $480k. It ranges from a high estimate of $480k to a low estimate of $480k. As of the current estimate, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $196k, an estimated increase of 144.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, an increase of 77.00% less than the figure of $144.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $768k, up 48.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.92M and the low estimate is $1.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.