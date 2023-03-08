An overall feel about Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) closed at $1.60 down -24.53% from its previous closing price of $2.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657393 shares were traded. CYTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTO has reached a high of $43.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7008, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2218.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CYTO has traded an average of 490.05K shares per day and 2.7M over the past ten days. A total of 1.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CYTO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 18.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 21.57k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.