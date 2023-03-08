An overall feel about Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Rover Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.06, down -3.56% from its previous closing price of $4.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 494392 shares were traded. ROVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9650.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ROVR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Gordon Haskett on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3.50 from $5.50 previously.

On July 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.50.

On July 07, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on July 07, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when EASTERLY AARON sold 30,117 shares for $4.50 per share. The transaction valued at 135,526 led to the insider holds 3,297,247 shares of the business.

TURNER BRENTON R. sold 19,421 shares of ROVR for $87,394 on Dec 09. The President & COO now owns 1,080,391 shares after completing the transaction at $4.50 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Wickers Charles, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,893 shares for $4.50 each. As a result, the insider received 49,018 and left with 40,108 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROVR has reached a high of $6.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9096, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1646.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ROVR traded 394.80K shares on average per day over the past three months and 431.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 182.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.04M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ROVR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 4.76M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $50.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.72M to a low estimate of $49.1M. As of the current estimate, Rover Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.01M, an estimated increase of 32.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.21M, an increase of 44.50% over than the figure of $32.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.81M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $172.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $171.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $172.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $109.84M, up 56.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $221.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $240.5M and the low estimate is $201.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.