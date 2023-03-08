Analysis of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL): Selected Notes

The closing price of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) was $1.92 for the day, up 0.52% from the previous closing price of $1.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564937 shares were traded. AUTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AUTL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 14, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $12 from $6 previously.

On January 29, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $9.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 118.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUTL has reached a high of $4.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9455, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5535.

Shares Statistics:

AUTL traded an average of 812.25K shares per day over the past three months and 307.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 166.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.52M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AUTL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 877.41k with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 660.99k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.58. EPS for the following year is -$1.29, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$2.44.