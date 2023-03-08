Analysis of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE): Selected Notes

The closing price of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) was $28.51 for the day, down -9.41% from the previous closing price of $31.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1601365 shares were traded. DICE stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DICE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.00 and its Current Ratio is at 23.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on November 15, 2022, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,640,000 shares for $36.50 per share. The transaction valued at 59,860,000 led to the insider holds 6,848,911 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DICE has reached a high of $45.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.91.

Shares Statistics:

DICE traded an average of 398.33K shares per day over the past three months and 419.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.76M. Insiders hold about 3.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DICE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.74M, compared to 4.39M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.07% and a Short% of Float of 14.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$2.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.07. EPS for the following year is -$2.65, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.29 and -$2.91.