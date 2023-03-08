Analysis of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS): Selected Notes

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) closed the day trading at $1.55 down -1.27% from the previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1897788 shares were traded. SLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6467 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 21, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On April 02, 2018, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on April 02, 2018, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Stergiou Angelos M. sold 6,494 shares for $2.61 per share. The transaction valued at 16,938 led to the insider holds 161,689 shares of the business.

WOOD BARBARA A sold 2,153 shares of SLS for $5,576 on Dec 05. The EVP, Gen. Counsel, Corp. Sec. now owns 56,344 shares after completing the transaction at $2.59 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Burns John Thomas, who serves as the Senior VP, Finance & CAO of the company, sold 1,159 shares for $2.59 each. As a result, the insider received 3,002 and left with 29,347 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 42.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLS has reached a high of $7.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8742, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8173.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLS traded about 343.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLS traded about 1.29M shares per day. A total of 27.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.66M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SLS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.2M with a Short Ratio of 1.20M, compared to 1.23M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.84% and a Short% of Float of 5.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.07 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.98, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$1.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.6M, down -86.80% from the average estimate.