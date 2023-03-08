Annexon Inc. (ANNX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) closed the day trading at $4.91 up 11.34% from the previous closing price of $4.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2691279 shares were traded. ANNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ANNX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.60 and its Current Ratio is at 13.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On September 09, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On November 30, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on November 30, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Love Douglas sold 6,571 shares for $5.87 per share. The transaction valued at 38,564 led to the insider holds 197,646 shares of the business.

Lew Jennifer sold 166 shares of ANNX for $1,046 on Feb 14. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 29,542 shares after completing the transaction at $6.30 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Overdorf Michael, who serves as the EVP & Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 144 shares for $6.30 each. As a result, the insider received 907 and left with 27,805 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANNX has reached a high of $7.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.9621, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2831.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ANNX traded about 382.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ANNX traded about 685.63k shares per day. A total of 68.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.49M. Shares short for ANNX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 1.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.62 and -$2.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.68. EPS for the following year is -$2.23, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.39 and -$2.67.