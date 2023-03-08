Are analysts optimistic about Applied Digital Corporation’s (NASDAQ:APLD) stock?

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) closed the day trading at $2.39 down -4.78% from the previous closing price of $2.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 751958 shares were traded. APLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APLD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On May 24, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On May 23, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on May 23, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when HASTINGS CHUCK bought 10,000 shares for $2.59 per share. The transaction valued at 25,900 led to the insider holds 464,500 shares of the business.

Cummins Wes bought 25,000 shares of APLD for $76,500 on Feb 15. The CEO; Chairman now owns 1,945,686 shares after completing the transaction at $3.06 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Cummins Wes, who serves as the CEO; Chairman of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $3.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 76,500 and bolstered with 1,920,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLD has reached a high of $27.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5621, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1989.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APLD traded about 919.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APLD traded about 634.6k shares per day. A total of 93.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.51M. Insiders hold about 8.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.20% stake in the company. Shares short for APLD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 3.34M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $17.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.4M to a low estimate of $12.5M. As of the current estimate, Applied Digital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.03M, an estimated increase of 1,573.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.67M, an increase of 440.80% less than the figure of $1,573.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $121.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.55M, up 802.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $307.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $369.53M and the low estimate is $252.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 298.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.