Are Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Arvinas Inc.’s stock clocked out at $30.26, down -2.10% from its previous closing price of $30.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534460 shares were traded. ARVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.96.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARVN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $83 to $49.

On September 09, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $90.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on September 09, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Houston John G sold 5,878 shares for $29.53 per share. The transaction valued at 173,577 led to the insider holds 917,427 shares of the business.

Cassidy Sean A sold 1,745 shares of ARVN for $51,530 on Mar 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 183,618 shares after completing the transaction at $29.53 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Taylor Ian, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 1,051 shares for $29.53 each. As a result, the insider received 31,036 and left with 101,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARVN has reached a high of $75.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARVN traded 493.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 424.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.29M. Insiders hold about 9.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.76M, compared to 5.2M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.30% and a Short% of Float of 9.86%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$1.64, while EPS last year was -$1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.47, with high estimates of -$1.29 and low estimates of -$1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.72 and -$5.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.94. EPS for the following year is -$5.91, with 20 analysts recommending between -$4.08 and -$7.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $28.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Arvinas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.3M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.7M, up 158.20% from the average estimate.