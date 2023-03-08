Are Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) closed at $0.28 down -9.77% from its previous closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0308 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3283168 shares were traded. HLGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3137 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2835.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Heliogen Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.75.

On January 12, 2022, Siebert Williams Shank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Lambert Andrew Alan bought 48,000 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 29,165 led to the insider holds 737,311 shares of the business.

GROSS WILLIAM bought 50,000 shares of HLGN for $50,000 on Nov 18. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 1,672,612 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, NeoTribe Partners I, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 111,263 shares for $2.48 each. As a result, the insider received 276,400 and left with 728,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLGN has reached a high of $6.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5264, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7343.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HLGN has traded an average of 2.94M shares per day and 5.56M over the past ten days. A total of 192.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.25M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HLGN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.72M, compared to 6.24M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.73 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4M to a low estimate of $3.97M. As of the current estimate, Heliogen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.24M, an estimated decrease of -24.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.64M, an increase of 59.40% over than the figure of -$24.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.64M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.8M, up 81.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $93.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.46M and the low estimate is $70.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 486.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.