Are RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.22, down -4.19% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0094 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2447206 shares were traded. RDHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2260 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2025.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RDHL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 31, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On May 18, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDHL has reached a high of $3.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1966, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5962.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RDHL traded 6.38M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.99M. Insiders hold about 7.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RDHL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.11M with a Short Ratio of 6.61M, compared to 1.75M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $21.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.98M to a low estimate of $18.5M. As of the current estimate, RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $21.61M, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.1M, a decrease of -18.00% less than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDHL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $85.76M, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9M and the low estimate is $9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -89.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.