Are Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) closed at $1.38 down -0.72% from its previous closing price of $1.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6680921 shares were traded. SMMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 12, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when DUGGAN ROBERT W bought 94,849,203 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 92,003,727 led to the insider holds 162,532,792 shares of the business.

Zanganeh Maky bought 5,624,702 shares of SMMT for $5,455,961 on Aug 16. The Co-CEO & President now owns 7,061,557 shares after completing the transaction at $0.97 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Zanganeh Maky, who serves as the Co-CEO & President of the company, bought 184,430 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 178,897 and bolstered with 359,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 386.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMMT has reached a high of $5.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3533, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7802.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMMT has traded an average of 8.20M shares per day and 2.11M over the past ten days. A total of 148.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.00M. Insiders hold about 90.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SMMT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.91M with a Short Ratio of 5.39M, compared to 5.04M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 13.87%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.17M, down -92.30% from the average estimate.