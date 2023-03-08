As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Alector Inc. (ALEC) offers stability

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) closed the day trading at $7.22 down -0.69% from the previous closing price of $7.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 497725 shares were traded. ALEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.16.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALEC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $24 previously.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $13.

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Kenkare-Mitra Sara sold 10,124 shares for $8.32 per share. The transaction valued at 84,216 led to the insider holds 188,241 shares of the business.

Rosenthal Arnon sold 5,849 shares of ALEC for $48,651 on Mar 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,628,546 shares after completing the transaction at $8.32 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Romano Gary, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 3,238 shares for $8.32 each. As a result, the insider received 26,933 and left with 104,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALEC has reached a high of $15.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALEC traded about 544.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALEC traded about 484.7k shares per day. A total of 82.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.29M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALEC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.02M with a Short Ratio of 4.97M, compared to 4.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.07% and a Short% of Float of 8.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.82, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.91, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$3.47.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $30.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.1M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Alector Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.99M, an estimated increase of 115.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $179.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $134.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $207.09M, down -25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $259.41M and the low estimate is $82.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.