As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) offers stability

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) closed the day trading at $1.73 down -1.99% from the previous closing price of $1.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2624406 shares were traded. IBRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IBRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on August 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1221.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBRX has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9845, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5436.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IBRX traded about 2.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IBRX traded about 4.05M shares per day. A total of 403.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.44M. Insiders hold about 76.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IBRX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 24.03M with a Short Ratio of 23.76M, compared to 22.43M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 28.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$1.03, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.03 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $20k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20k to a low estimate of $20k. As of the current estimate, ImmunityBio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $390k, an estimated decrease of -94.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $20k, an increase of 42.90% over than the figure of -$94.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $190k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $190k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $190k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $934k, down -79.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.21M and the low estimate is $20.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10,536.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.