As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, iQIYI Inc. (IQ) offers stability

The closing price of iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) was $7.55 for the day, down -0.53% from the previous closing price of $7.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10279462 shares were traded. IQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 02, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.70 to $9.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on January 19, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.80 to $5.10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IQ has reached a high of $7.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.20.

Shares Statistics:

IQ traded an average of 21.32M shares per day over the past three months and 22.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 869.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 417.29M. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IQ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 33.35M with a Short Ratio of 39.06M, compared to 74.43M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.35 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, iQIYI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.03B, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 10.50% over than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.25B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.7B and the low estimate is $4.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.