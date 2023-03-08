As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) offers stability

The closing price of Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) was $0.71 for the day, down -7.13% from the previous closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0542 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1912540 shares were traded. SIDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SIDU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIDU has reached a high of $9.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8791, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0878.

Shares Statistics:

SIDU traded an average of 5.20M shares per day over the past three months and 10.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.78M. Insiders hold about 8.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SIDU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 671.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 156.81k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 8.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.1M and the low estimate is $8.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.