Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) closed at $0.11 in the last session, down -4.10% from day before closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0049 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3326398 shares were traded. AULT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1239 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1140.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AULT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 700 shares for $2.55 per share. The transaction valued at 1,785 led to the insider holds 1,807,000 shares of the business.

Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 100 shares of AULT for $288 on Feb 27. The 10% Owner now owns 1,806,300 shares after completing the transaction at $2.88 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Ault Alliance, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 100 shares for $3.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 396 and bolstered with 1,806,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AULT has reached a high of $1.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1266, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2148.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AULT traded on average about 6.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.91M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 356.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.21M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AULT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 13.27M with a Short Ratio of 15.04M, compared to 15.4M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $37.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.5M to a low estimate of $37.5M. As of the current estimate, Ault Alliance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.8M, an estimated increase of 380.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.39M, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $380.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.39M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AULT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $111.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.4M, up 112.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.27M and the low estimate is $156.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.