BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) was $1.80 for the day, down -6.74% from the previous closing price of $1.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1940256 shares were traded. BKSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BKSY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on November 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On July 26, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on July 26, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKSY has reached a high of $3.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7598, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9316.

Shares Statistics:

BKSY traded an average of 687.02K shares per day over the past three months and 666.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.82M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BKSY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 2.63M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.9M to a low estimate of $19.36M. As of the current estimate, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.49M, an estimated increase of 70.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.49M, an increase of 54.60% less than the figure of $70.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.09M, up 92.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $105.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110.7M and the low estimate is $94.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.