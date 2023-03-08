BLI (Berkeley Lights Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $1.60 in the prior trading day, Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) closed at $1.54, down -3.75%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524012 shares were traded. BLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5400.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $5 from $10 previously.

On August 10, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when McClaskey James Paul sold 122 shares for $1.99 per share. The transaction valued at 243 led to the insider holds 67,231 shares of the business.

Hobbs Eric sold 7,531 shares of BLI for $37,429 on May 13. The insider now owns 182,725 shares after completing the transaction at $4.97 per share. On May 12, another insider, Hobbs Eric, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 123,062 shares for $4.31 each. As a result, the insider received 529,868 and left with 190,256 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLI has reached a high of $7.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1845, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3716.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 893.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 836.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.15M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BLI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 2.93M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.99 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$1.22.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $24.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.9M to a low estimate of $24M. As of the current estimate, Berkeley Lights Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.19M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.19M, an increase of 9.80% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.5M.

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.33M and the low estimate is $95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.