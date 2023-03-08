ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) closed the day trading at $10.27 down -4.38% from the previous closing price of $10.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7504394 shares were traded. CHPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHPT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $24 to $18.

On September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on September 07, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Linse Michael sold 1,989,958 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 19,899,580 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Linse Michael sold 508,101 shares of CHPT for $5,121,795 on Jan 09. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.08 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Loewenthal William J, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 3,115 shares for $8.94 each. As a result, the insider received 27,860 and left with 432,892 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $20.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHPT traded about 9.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHPT traded about 10.12M shares per day. A total of 341.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.11M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 48.56M with a Short Ratio of 50.10M, compared to 51.56M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.21% and a Short% of Float of 17.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $166.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $177M to a low estimate of $162M. As of the current estimate, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.67M, an estimated increase of 106.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.74M, an increase of 82.20% less than the figure of $106.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $126.42M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $505.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $476.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $481.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.01M, up 99.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $737.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $794.69M and the low estimate is $600M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.