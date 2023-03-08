Considering Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $5.07 in the prior trading day, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) closed at $4.91, down -3.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4880461 shares were traded. ESPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.3850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ESPR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on March 07, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $6.50 previously.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 24, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Looker Benjamin sold 6,347 shares for $7.00 per share. The transaction valued at 44,404 led to the insider holds 64,453 shares of the business.

Foody Joanne M. sold 1,191 shares of ESPR for $8,319 on Jan 18. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 106,944 shares after completing the transaction at $6.99 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, Foody Joanne M., who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 942 shares for $7.69 each. As a result, the insider received 7,242 and left with 108,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESPR has reached a high of $8.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.2334, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6740.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.15M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ESPR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 18.12M with a Short Ratio of 16.47M, compared to 14.09M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.29% and a Short% of Float of 29.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$0.96, while EPS last year was -$1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.48 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.62. EPS for the following year is -$2.49, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.91 and -$3.23.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $20.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.88M to a low estimate of $18.1M. As of the current estimate, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.4M, an estimated increase of 35.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.15M, an increase of 22.90% less than the figure of $35.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.4M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $78.45M, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $152.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346M and the low estimate is $91.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 97.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.