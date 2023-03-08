Considering Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $21.92 in the prior trading day, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) closed at $21.68, down -1.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654493 shares were traded. RYTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RYTM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 08, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $28.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Mazabraud Yann sold 1,177 shares for $27.03 per share. The transaction valued at 31,814 led to the insider holds 3,827 shares of the business.

Smith Hunter C sold 702 shares of RYTM for $18,863 on Feb 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 59,406 shares after completing the transaction at $26.87 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Chien Jennifer, who serves as the EVP, Head of North America of the company, sold 635 shares for $26.87 each. As a result, the insider received 17,062 and left with 4,940 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 81.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYTM has reached a high of $34.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 605.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 854.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.17M. Shares short for RYTM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.74M with a Short Ratio of 8.14M, compared to 7.84M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.73% and a Short% of Float of 19.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$1.03, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.68 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.42 and -$3.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.53. EPS for the following year is -$3.02, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.6 and -$3.92.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $7.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9M to a low estimate of $5.4M. As of the current estimate, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.82M, an estimated increase of 286.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.94M, an increase of 630.30% over than the figure of $286.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15M, up 598.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.3M and the low estimate is $33.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 189.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.