Considering Veritone Inc. (VERI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) closed at $6.85 in the last session, down -11.84% from day before closing price of $7.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1015310 shares were traded. VERI stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VERI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $14 previously.

On April 12, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.

On February 09, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on February 09, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Steelberg Ryan bought 15,420 shares for $6.98 per share. The transaction valued at 107,632 led to the insider holds 165,422 shares of the business.

Steelberg Ryan bought 21,288 shares of VERI for $146,461 on Sep 14. The President now owns 150,002 shares after completing the transaction at $6.88 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Steelberg Ryan, who serves as the President of the company, bought 35,367 shares for $6.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 241,203 and bolstered with 128,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERI now has a Market Capitalization of 269.99M and an Enterprise Value of 223.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.46.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VERI is 3.17, which has changed by -53.83% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.36% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VERI has reached a high of $20.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VERI traded on average about 782.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 772.91k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.24M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VERI as of Feb 14, 2023 were 4.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.13M, compared to 3.95M on Jan 12, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.38% and a Short% of Float of 13.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $29.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.08M to a low estimate of $29.61M. As of the current estimate, Veritone Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.41M, an estimated decrease of -13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.85M, an increase of 1.80% over than the figure of -$13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $146.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $158.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.73M, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $174.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.57M and the low estimate is $158.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.