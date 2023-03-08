Considering Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $5.41 in the prior trading day, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) closed at $5.31, down -1.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6117104 shares were traded. SPCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPCE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $4.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on January 10, 2023, with a $4 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 604.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPCE has reached a high of $11.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.97M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 275.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.83M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPCE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 47.62M with a Short Ratio of 50.77M, compared to 44.82M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.34% and a Short% of Float of 19.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.79 and -$1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$1.68, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$2.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32M and the low estimate is $7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 928.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.