How is Audacy Inc.’s (NYSE: AUD) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $0.17 in the prior trading day, Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) closed at $0.17, down -3.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0060 from its previous closing price. On the day, 968861 shares were traded. AUD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1822 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1615.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AUD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $0.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Crowley John David bought 100,004 shares for $0.30 per share. The transaction valued at 30,001 led to the insider holds 468,756 shares of the business.

FIELD DAVID J bought 49,175 shares of AUD for $20,206 on Sep 23. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 1,944,388 shares after completing the transaction at $0.41 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, FIELD DAVID J, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, bought 48,491 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,055 and bolstered with 1,895,163 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUD has reached a high of $3.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2660, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5665.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 897.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 915.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 139.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.72M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AUD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.36M with a Short Ratio of 8.66M, compared to 8.52M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 7.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.02 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $344.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $355.6M to a low estimate of $336M. As of the current estimate, Audacy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $344.73M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $264.7M, a decrease of -3.80% less than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $264.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $264.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.