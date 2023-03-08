How is Grab Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ: GRAB) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) closed at $3.11 in the last session, down -0.96% from day before closing price of $3.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12281996 shares were traded. GRAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1013.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRAB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $2.80 from $3.20 previously.

On January 17, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $3.60 to $4.20.

On October 10, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $3.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 10, 2022, with a $3 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has reached a high of $4.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4704, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0241.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRAB traded on average about 16.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.84B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.78B. Insiders hold about 27.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GRAB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 94.88M with a Short Ratio of 99.82M, compared to 101.92M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $376.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $377.95M to a low estimate of $375.15M. As of the current estimate, Grab Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $115.79M, an estimated increase of 225.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $640.66M, up 94.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.92B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.