How is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: INO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $1.21 in the prior trading day, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) closed at $1.16, down -4.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4211872 shares were traded. INO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1400.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Weiner David B. sold 11,668 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 14,935 led to the insider holds 904,291 shares of the business.

Weiner David B. sold 11,875 shares of INO for $31,588 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 892,625 shares after completing the transaction at $2.66 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, BENITO SIMON X, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $2.25 each. As a result, the insider received 4,500 and left with 75,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INO has reached a high of $4.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5838, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8844.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 250.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.68M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.80% stake in the company. Shares short for INO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 43.74M with a Short Ratio of 40.41M, compared to 44.76M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.53% and a Short% of Float of 17.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.84.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of -$59.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77M, up 494.40% from the average estimate.