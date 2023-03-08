How is VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: VTGN) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $0.16 in the prior trading day, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) closed at $0.16, down -2.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0043 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1734955 shares were traded. VTGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1680 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1550.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VTGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when GIN JERRY B bought 100,000 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 17,870 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

GIN JERRY B bought 100,000 shares of VTGN for $17,870 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.18 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Singh Shawn, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 600,000 shares for $0.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 103,200 and bolstered with 626,234 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTGN has reached a high of $1.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1772, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3402.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 206.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.00M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VTGN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.4M with a Short Ratio of 8.58M, compared to 11.28M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $180k, a decrease of -41.90% less than the figure of $130.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $180k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11M, down -96.40% from the average estimate.