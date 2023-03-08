I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS).

After finishing at $13.24 in the prior trading day, Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) closed at $11.20, down -15.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2167822 shares were traded. ARIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when COLONNETTA JOSEPH bought 5,000 shares for $17.87 per share. The transaction valued at 89,358 led to the insider holds 12,693 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 103.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARIS has reached a high of $23.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 238.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 164.74k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.18M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ARIS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 1.93M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.62% and a Short% of Float of 7.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.34 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $86.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $92M to a low estimate of $82M. As of the current estimate, Aris Water Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $66.98M, an estimated increase of 29.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.17M, an increase of 25.60% less than the figure of $29.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.75M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $330M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $319.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $325M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $229.25M, up 41.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $393.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $431M and the low estimate is $360M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.