I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT).

After finishing at $0.28 in the prior trading day, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) closed at $0.24, down -15.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4544603 shares were traded. FRGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2539 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2280.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FRGT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRGT has reached a high of $3.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3065, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8867.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.49M. Insiders hold about 8.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FRGT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 347.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 202.94k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.6M and the low estimate is $46.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.