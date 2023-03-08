I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX).

After finishing at $1.11 in the prior trading day, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) closed at $1.02, down -8.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3545277 shares were traded. PRAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRAX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.

On August 26, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Mastrocola Lauren bought 3,000 shares for $1.93 per share. The transaction valued at 5,775 led to the insider holds 31,391 shares of the business.

Nemiroff Alex bought 7,500 shares of PRAX for $12,225 on Jun 13. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 39,347 shares after completing the transaction at $1.63 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Kelly Timothy Edwin, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,650 and bolstered with 40,490 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRAX has reached a high of $13.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4388, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2282.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.80M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRAX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 1.91M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.54% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$1.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.08 and -$3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.87. EPS for the following year is -$2.77, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.03 and -$4.84.