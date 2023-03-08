I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Telos Corporation (TLS).

The price of Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) closed at $3.83 in the last session, down -1.79% from day before closing price of $3.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 747487 shares were traded. TLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7850.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TLS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.50 to $5.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Jacobs Bradley W. bought 5,000 shares for $3.86 per share. The transaction valued at 19,300 led to the insider holds 35,217 shares of the business.

Schaufeld Fredrick bought 250,000 shares of TLS for $907,500 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 250,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.63 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Wood John B, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $3.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 730,000 and bolstered with 4,641,118 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLS has reached a high of $12.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6890, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3353.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TLS traded on average about 592.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 378.12k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 67.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.91M. Insiders hold about 10.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TLS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 2.19M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 4.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $289.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $179.92M, up 59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.2M and the low estimate is $398.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.