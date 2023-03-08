In spite of Embark Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EMBK) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) closed at $2.62 up 2.34% from its previous closing price of $2.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1066567 shares were traded. EMBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Embark Technology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.80 and its Current Ratio is at 12.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Vertical Research on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On December 16, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on December 16, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Data Collective IV, L.P. bought 10,000 shares for $9.64 per share. The transaction valued at 96,388 led to the insider holds 3,212,107 shares of the business.

Data Collective IV, L.P. bought 10,000 shares of EMBK for $116,383 on Aug 18. The 10% Owner now owns 3,202,107 shares after completing the transaction at $11.64 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Data Collective IV, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 122,000 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 102,151 and bolstered with 3,192,107 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMBK has reached a high of $134.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9454, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.6285.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EMBK has traded an average of 304.59K shares per day and 504.37k over the past ten days. A total of 23.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.47M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EMBK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 890.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.82M, compared to 1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 6.82%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.43 and a low estimate of -$2.2, while EPS last year was -$4.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.53, with high estimates of -$1.48 and low estimates of -$1.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.36 and -$6.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.4. EPS for the following year is -$6.67, with 4 analysts recommending between -$6.03 and -$7.38.