In spite of Open Lending Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LPRO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Open Lending Corporation’s stock clocked out at $6.95, up 2.06% from its previous closing price of $6.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1516829 shares were traded. LPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LPRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.60 and its Current Ratio is at 18.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on February 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $9 from $10 previously.

On August 05, 2022, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $13.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on July 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $8.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Open’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPRO has reached a high of $20.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LPRO traded 846.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 125.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.05M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LPRO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.68M with a Short Ratio of 6.76M, compared to 9.55M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 8.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $34.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.51M to a low estimate of $32.25M. As of the current estimate, Open Lending Corporation’s year-ago sales were $51.63M, an estimated decrease of -33.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.96M, a decrease of -24.20% over than the figure of -$33.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.96M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $189.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $185.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $187.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $215.66M, down -13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $168.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $213.17M and the low estimate is $140.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.