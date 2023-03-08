In the case of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), what’s next?

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) closed the day trading at $2.80 down -3.78% from the previous closing price of $2.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682151 shares were traded. ADCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9426 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADCT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On November 09, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $7.

On September 21, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $5.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on September 21, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADCT has reached a high of $16.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1976, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5546.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADCT traded about 855.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADCT traded about 556.55k shares per day. A total of 78.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.81M. Insiders hold about 32.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADCT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.01M with a Short Ratio of 6.71M, compared to 7.56M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.69% and a Short% of Float of 19.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.87, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.08 and -$2.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.92. EPS for the following year is -$2.66, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.22 and -$3.12.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $64.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $130M to a low estimate of $22.09M. As of the current estimate, ADC Therapeutics SA’s year-ago sales were $17.01M, an estimated increase of 277.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $92.58M, an increase of 99.10% less than the figure of $277.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $148.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.64M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $271M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $205.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.92M, up 506.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $167.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $238M and the low estimate is $94.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.