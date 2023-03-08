In the case of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX), what’s next?

The closing price of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) was $6.70 for the day, down -8.84% from the previous closing price of $7.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 757316 shares were traded. MUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MUX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.20.

On December 11, 2017, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.25.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on December 11, 2017, with a $3.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Mah G. Peter bought 23,575 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 24,990 led to the insider holds 31,575 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUX has reached a high of $9.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.79.

Shares Statistics:

MUX traded an average of 369.92K shares per day over the past three months and 459.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.07M. Insiders hold about 17.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MUX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 1.57M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.97 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $189.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $189.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $189.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $182.03M, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $508.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $508.95M and the low estimate is $508.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 169.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.