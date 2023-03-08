In What Direction Will Domo Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Goes From Here?

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) closed the day trading at $13.26 down -19.39% from the previous closing price of $16.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3077812 shares were traded. DOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.00.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOMO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $16 from $24 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Wong Catherine sold 3,750 shares for $13.96 per share. The transaction valued at 52,359 led to the insider holds 295,008 shares of the business.

MELLOR JOHN M sold 6,924 shares of DOMO for $101,461 on Dec 21. The CEO now owns 365,353 shares after completing the transaction at $14.65 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Felt Bruce C. Jr., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,525 shares for $14.69 each. As a result, the insider received 81,151 and left with 248,669 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMO has reached a high of $57.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOMO traded about 697.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOMO traded about 518.61k shares per day. A total of 34.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.24M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.03M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.99.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $77.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $77.5M to a low estimate of $77.4M. As of the current estimate, Domo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.99M, an estimated increase of 10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.47M, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $306.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $306.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.96M, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $337.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $338.2M and the low estimate is $335.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.