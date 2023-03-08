In What Direction Will Inpixon’s (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Goes From Here?

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) closed the day trading at $0.75 down -10.16% from the previous closing price of $0.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0848 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1224317 shares were traded. INPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7440.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INPX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INPX has reached a high of $31.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3774, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6531.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INPX traded about 2.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INPX traded about 3.42M shares per day. A total of 14.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.74M. Insiders hold about 1.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INPX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 64.42k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.51% and a Short% of Float of 0.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$7,897,500. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $11.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.32M to a low estimate of $18.32M. As of the current estimate, Inpixon’s year-ago sales were $11.24M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.63M, a decrease of -69.10% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.27M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.66M, down -15.90% from the average estimate.