In What Direction Will Tuya Inc.’s (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Goes From Here?

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) closed the day trading at $1.72 down -2.82% from the previous closing price of $1.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605351 shares were traded. TUYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6800.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TUYA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $7.20 from $9.20 previously.

On May 14, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $22.

On April 13, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on April 13, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUYA has reached a high of $4.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3520, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8205.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TUYA traded about 878.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TUYA traded about 929.9k shares per day. A total of 554.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 380.86M. Insiders hold about 24.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TUYA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.81M, compared to 5.92M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $43.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.09M to a low estimate of $41.3M. As of the current estimate, Tuya Inc.’s year-ago sales were $74.97M, an estimated decrease of -41.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.85M, a decrease of -13.50% over than the figure of -$41.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.85M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $207.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $204.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $206.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $302.08M, down -31.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $211.43M and the low estimate is $203.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.